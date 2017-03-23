Concerns expressed over Affordable Ca...

Concerns expressed over Affordable Care Act

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Review

A group concerned with Republican dismantling of the Affordable Care Act rallied Thursday morning at a Parkersburg field office for Congressman David McKinley. About 18 West Virginia residents associated with Wood County Indivisible held signs and spoke with Robert Villers, a Parkersburg field representative for the Republican congressman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Thu Jim 2
News JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State Wed tramp 4
indictments and questions Mar 21 usernamed 2
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Mar 19 CatInTheHat 12
Alternative Music on Public Radio? Mar 19 gandolf 4
Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap Mar 17 ulricagina1206 1
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 15 Trump is the man 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,795,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC