Commissioners Approve Requests and Business Issues
Sharon Kesselring from the American Red Cross appeared before the Tyler County Commission on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 to give an annual update of the Red Cross activities. Keeselring who is the exectutive director of the northwest chapter in West Virginia, which covers 17 counties in the northwest area of the state and has it's Chapter Office in Parkersburg, with a Satellite office in Ohio County, gave the commissioner's an overview of a program the Red Cross is currently offering called the Pillowcase Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Star News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|Fire
|33
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|2 hr
|Smitty
|2
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Mar 22
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Mar 21
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC