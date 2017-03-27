Commissioners Approve Requests and Bu...

Commissioners Approve Requests and Business Issues

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Star News

Sharon Kesselring from the American Red Cross appeared before the Tyler County Commission on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 to give an annual update of the Red Cross activities. Keeselring who is the exectutive director of the northwest chapter in West Virginia, which covers 17 counties in the northwest area of the state and has it's Chapter Office in Parkersburg, with a Satellite office in Ohio County, gave the commissioner's an overview of a program the Red Cross is currently offering called the Pillowcase Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Star News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) 1 hr Fire 33
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase 2 hr Smitty 2
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar 23 Jim 2
News JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State Mar 22 tramp 4
indictments and questions Mar 21 usernamed 2
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Mar 19 CatInTheHat 12
Alternative Music on Public Radio? Mar 19 gandolf 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC