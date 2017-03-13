Certificate of need bill opposed

Certificate of need bill opposed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Economic development groups continue criticizing Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns' bill that would eliminate West Virginia's certificate of need program regulating who provides which health care services throughout the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap Fri ulricagina1206 1
Alternative Music on Public Radio? Mar 15 Trump is the man 2
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 15 Trump is the man 1
indictments and questions Mar 15 Loose 1
. I'm Jesse Pennington Mar 14 Jesse Pennington 1
Chronic Pain Patients: Class actin lawsuit agai... (Mar '16) Mar 14 Mookymook 3
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Mar 14 Mookymook 5
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,654,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC