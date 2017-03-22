Capitol emergency light rankles GOP

Capitol emergency light rankles GOP

Actions taken by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice on Tuesday in regard to lighting the emergency lantern on the top of the Capitol dome for the duration of the budget crisis has rubbed the Republican leadership the wrong way.

