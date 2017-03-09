Cabell, Kanawha counties file separate lawsuits against drug distributors
County commissions in Cabell and Kanawha counties filed separate lawsuits Thursday against prescription drug distributors, alleging the companies contributed to West Virginia's drug epidemic. The lawsuits were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
