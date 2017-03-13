Budget battle heats up

Budget battle heats up

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Majority leaders in the West Virginia Legislature discussed an approach to balancing the state budget during a Monday press conference, which rivals Gov. Jim Justice's introduced budget bill in several ways. The budget plan revealed by Speaker of the House Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, does not rely on large tax increases, while Justice's plan includes several tax hikes - including a half-percent increase to the sales tax and raising the gas excise tax by 10 cents per gallon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
. I'm Jesse Pennington 2 hr Jesse Pennington 1
Chronic Pain Patients: Class actin lawsuit agai... (Mar '16) 8 hr Mookymook 3
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) 13 hr Mookymook 5
Hey West Virginia, Stop thing fracking and coal... 14 hr mookymook 1
Marijuana Mountains (May '16) 14 hr mookymook 3
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Mar 4 Fuckyoujamesreed 225
anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15) Mar 2 Curious more 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC