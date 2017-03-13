Budget battle heats up
Majority leaders in the West Virginia Legislature discussed an approach to balancing the state budget during a Monday press conference, which rivals Gov. Jim Justice's introduced budget bill in several ways. The budget plan revealed by Speaker of the House Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, does not rely on large tax increases, while Justice's plan includes several tax hikes - including a half-percent increase to the sales tax and raising the gas excise tax by 10 cents per gallon.
