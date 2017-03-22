Bills to Ax Greyhound Funding Move to House, Senate Floors
Money-saving bills that greyhound racing officials say would doom the industry in West Virginia have advanced to both floors of the state Legislature. Separate bills that passed the House and Senate finance committees on Wednesday would end the West Virginia Racing Commission's Greyhound Breeding Development Fund.
