Bills to Ax Greyhound Funding Move to...

Bills to Ax Greyhound Funding Move to House, Senate Floors

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WOAY

Money-saving bills that greyhound racing officials say would doom the industry in West Virginia have advanced to both floors of the state Legislature. Separate bills that passed the House and Senate finance committees on Wednesday would end the West Virginia Racing Commission's Greyhound Breeding Development Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... 3 hr Jim 2
News JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State 21 hr tramp 4
indictments and questions Tue usernamed 2
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Mar 19 CatInTheHat 12
Alternative Music on Public Radio? Mar 19 gandolf 4
Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap Mar 17 ulricagina1206 1
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 15 Trump is the man 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,080 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC