Bill to change DUI court proceedings ...

Bill to change DUI court proceedings met with opposition

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Those with Mothers Against Drunk Driving are urging state lawmakers to vote "no" to a bill that would change the way people charged with DUI are reprimanded. SB 212 would eliminate the Office of Administrative Hearings under the state Department of Transportation, which handles driver's license suspensions and revocations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) 4 hr Son of Baldr 13
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) 19 hr Fire 33
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase 19 hr Smitty 2
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar 23 Jim 2
News JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State Mar 22 tramp 4
indictments and questions Mar 21 usernamed 2
Alternative Music on Public Radio? Mar 19 gandolf 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC