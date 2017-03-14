Bill increasing gas tax, DMV fees beg...

Bill increasing gas tax, DMV fees begins to move in Senate

The state's gasoline tax would go up 4.5 cents a gallon and the annual DMV vehicle registration fee would cost $20 more in a bill that passed the state Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Tuesday. The bill , which was originally introduced on behalf of Gov. Jim Justice, was changed by the committee.

