Bill increasing gas tax, DMV fees begins to move in Senate
The state's gasoline tax would go up 4.5 cents a gallon and the annual DMV vehicle registration fee would cost $20 more in a bill that passed the state Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Tuesday. The bill , which was originally introduced on behalf of Gov. Jim Justice, was changed by the committee.
