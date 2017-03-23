Bill eliminating greyhound breeders f...

Bill eliminating greyhound breeders fund advances

The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced Senate Bill 437, which would discontinue the West Virginia Racing Commission's special account known as the West Virginia Greyhound Breeding Development Fund. Members voted by voice vote, and there were both The committee had delayed a decision on the measure Tuesday as members sought answers to what effect the bill might have on breeders pensions plans established by the tracks.

