Bill eliminating greyhound breeders fund advances
The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced Senate Bill 437, which would discontinue the West Virginia Racing Commission's special account known as the West Virginia Greyhound Breeding Development Fund. Members voted by voice vote, and there were both The committee had delayed a decision on the measure Tuesday as members sought answers to what effect the bill might have on breeders pensions plans established by the tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Thu
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Wed
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Mar 21
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC