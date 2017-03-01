Attorney General Morrisey Urges Residents Impacted By Storm To Verify Contractors
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urged West Virginians forced to deal with damage from this week's severe weather to be cautious when hiring others to assist with repair and cleanup. The advice comes in light of severe storms that produced strong winds and heavy rainfall across West Virginia.
