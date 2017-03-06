Attorney General Morrisey Protects W....

Attorney General Morrisey Protects W.Va. Schools, Wins Victory at U.S. Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Huntington News

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey declared victory Monday in applauding the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to vacate a federal appeals court ruling that could have impacted schools in West Virginia and four other states. The Attorney General led more than 20 states in urging the Supreme Court to review, and ultimately strike down, an attempt supported by the federal government to force a county school system to allow students to use the bathroom of the opposite sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Mar 4 Fuckyoujamesreed 225
anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15) Mar 2 Curious more 2
Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07) Feb 28 Suehowell 7
Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09) Feb 27 Tenrail 19
Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360 Feb 26 ulricagina1206 1
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Feb 24 OZZY304 8
Ashley arbogast Feb 22 Annyomous 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC