Attorney General Morrisey Protects W.Va. Schools, Wins Victory at U.S. Supreme Court

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey declared victory Monday in applauding the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to vacate a federal appeals court ruling that could have impacted schools in West Virginia and four other states. The Attorney General led more than 20 states in urging the Supreme Court to review, and ultimately strike down, an attempt supported by the federal government to force a county school system to allow students to use the bathroom of the opposite sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.