Attorney General Morrisey Partners with Ben Franklin & Carver Career Centers to Battle Drug Epidemic
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a major step in destroying unwanted and expired prescription drugs in the Mountain State. The Attorney General's Office has partnered with Ben Franklin and Carver Career Centers, where students are preparing drug incinerators for several police agencies across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|7 hr
|Sam
|1
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|14 hr
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Tue
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC