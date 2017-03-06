Attorney General Morrisey Appeals Rig...

Attorney General Morrisey Appeals Right-To-Work Injunction

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey finalized his office's appeal of a preliminary injunction that orders the state's right-to-work law not to take effect during litigation. Arguments filed Tuesday urge the state Supreme Court of Appeals to overrule the preliminary injunction and restore West Virginia's right-to-work-law.

