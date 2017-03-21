American Pickers coming to W.Va. - 8:00 am updated:
Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to West Virginia! They plan to film episodes of the hit series American Pickers throughout the region in May 2017! If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your ... (more)
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Sun
|CatInTheHat
|12
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Sun
|fyi
|2
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Sun
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
|indictments and questions
|Mar 15
|Loose
|1
|. I'm Jesse Pennington
|Mar 14
|Jesse Pennington
|1
