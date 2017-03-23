Agreement reached for the sale of Williamson Memorial -
Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo An agreement has been reached for the sale of Williamson Memorial Hospital and its associated assets to Collaborative Healthcare Solutions, LLC. The transaction is expected to be complete in the second quarter this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, including certificate of need review by ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Thu
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Wed
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Mar 21
|usernamed
|2
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 19
|CatInTheHat
|12
|Alternative Music on Public Radio?
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
|Play the Training Mode Fifa coins Cheap
|Mar 17
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
