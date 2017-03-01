Advocates talk LGBT protections at city level
Local Parkersburg residents are seeking the help of a statewide advocacy group to help craft a nondiscrimination ordinance to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals which can be introduced by Parkersburg City Council in the near future. Around 15 people attended the meeting Sunday, put on by Fairness West Virginia, at First Christian Church on Washington Avenue, including Councilmen John Reed and Jeff Fox as well as City Attorney Joe Santer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Fuckyoujamesreed
|225
|anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15)
|Mar 2
|Curious more
|2
|Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07)
|Feb 28
|Suehowell
|7
|Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09)
|Feb 27
|Tenrail
|19
|Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360
|Feb 26
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Feb 24
|OZZY304
|8
|Ashley arbogast
|Feb 22
|Annyomous
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC