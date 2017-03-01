Advocates talk LGBT protections at ci...

Advocates talk LGBT protections at city level

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Local Parkersburg residents are seeking the help of a statewide advocacy group to help craft a nondiscrimination ordinance to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals which can be introduced by Parkersburg City Council in the near future. Around 15 people attended the meeting Sunday, put on by Fairness West Virginia, at First Christian Church on Washington Avenue, including Councilmen John Reed and Jeff Fox as well as City Attorney Joe Santer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Sat Fuckyoujamesreed 225
anyone know kathi powell.she works st bstemsn h... (Aug '15) Mar 2 Curious more 2
Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07) Feb 28 Suehowell 7
Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09) Feb 27 Tenrail 19
Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360 Feb 26 ulricagina1206 1
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Feb 24 OZZY304 8
Ashley arbogast Feb 22 Annyomous 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC