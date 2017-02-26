Where do we stand on the budget? Well...

Where do we stand on the budget? Well, it's complicated

The complication might be if state government winds up with three budgets, plus a whole new recommended approach to taxation to consider. Now a third of the way through the 60-day legislative session, that appears to be what's taking shape.

