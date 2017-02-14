Wheeling Planning Commissioners Approve Partial Plan for Former Clay School Property

The Wheeling Planning Commission approved a proposal Monday for a 42-unit low-income senior housing complex where the former Clay School currently sits, as long as the developer returns to the commission with additional details within two months. The site plan under review Monday did not include specifics as to the new building's eventual landscaping, lighting, fencing and a necessary retaining wall along the property at 15th and Wood streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.