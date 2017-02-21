West Virginia upsets Coastal Carolina...

West Virginia upsets Coastal Carolina 22-9

The Smoking Musket

In a day where all eyes were focused on Fort Worth, the West Virginia baseball team absolutely smeared the defending national champions, Coastal Carolina, 22-9 on Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers got things started early as Darius Hill hit a 2-run homer to right center bringing home Kyle Davis to put WVU up 2-0.

