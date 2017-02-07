West Virginia public schools sued ove...

West Virginia public schools sued over Bible classes

1 hr ago

For nearly 80 years, Bible stories have been taught in Mercer County as part of the regular school week and they're extremely popular in the community. In a new lawsuit, however, a major lobby for the separation of church and state is arguing that "popular" is not the same as "legal," reports CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil.

