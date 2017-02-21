West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Seeks ...

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Seeks Furlough Authority From Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Intelligencer

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday said he wants authority from the Legislature to furlough state employees by executive order because of the budget crisis. "Because West Virginia's finances are such a dog's mess, furlough legislation is a necessary precaution to stop the bleeding if we don't act," Justice said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley arbogast Wed Annyomous 1
Huttonsville state pen Feb 18 onio2238 1
Corey Hamler Feb 17 SheistyIndividuals 2
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Feb 15 Chester56 6
News Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14) Feb 13 Anchovy Phart 74
Does anyone know Dani Criner Feb 8 Wvguy99 1
News A long road ahead of us in West Virginia Feb 7 Aaron White 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,729 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC