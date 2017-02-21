West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Seeks Furlough Authority From Legislature
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday said he wants authority from the Legislature to furlough state employees by executive order because of the budget crisis. "Because West Virginia's finances are such a dog's mess, furlough legislation is a necessary precaution to stop the bleeding if we don't act," Justice said.
