West Virginia Distributing 8K Overdose Antidote Kits
West Virginia health officials are responding to opioid overdoses by distributing more than 8,000 kits with an antidote - Naloxone - that can get people breathing again if administered in time. Money for the kits comes from a $1 million federal grant to West Virginia, which has had the nation's highest rate of overdose deaths.
