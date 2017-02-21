West Virginia defeats George Mason 5-3
The WVU baseball team rebounded from their rough opening weekend at Charlotte by beating the George Mason Patriots, 5-3, on Friday afternoon. The Mountaineers were led by pitcher BJ Meyers who allowed only 4 hits, which included a homer by Patriot shortstop Michael Smith in the top of the 1st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Musket.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Fri
|OZZY304
|8
|Ashley arbogast
|Feb 22
|Annyomous
|1
|Huttonsville state pen
|Feb 18
|onio2238
|1
|Corey Hamler
|Feb 17
|SheistyIndividuals
|2
|Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14)
|Feb 13
|Anchovy Phart
|74
|Does anyone know Dani Criner
|Feb 8
|Wvguy99
|1
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|Feb 7
|Aaron White
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC