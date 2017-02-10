W.Va. high schools recognized for hig...

W.Va. high schools recognized for high graduation rates

Seventy high schools in West Virginia had graduation rates of 90 percent or greater during the 2015-2016 school year. Union Educational Complex in Grant County was one of four schools to receive a 100 percent graduation rate.

