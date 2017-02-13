W.Va. Educators: - STeacher Pay Raise Step in Right Direction
Gov. Jim Justice's proposed 2-percent raise for classroom teachers may help keep West Virginia's current teachers in the state, but some educators say it may not be enough to make the state competitive in recruiting. said Kim Miller, superintendent of Ohio County Schools, noting she's grateful Justice recognizes the value of teachers' hard work.
