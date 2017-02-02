W.Va. Corrections, Highways divisions eliminate vehicles to save money
The state Division of Corrections and Division of Highways announced Thursday that both agencies will be cutting vehicles from its fleet. In a news release, Governor Jim Justice said the DOC will eliminate 45 vehicles, which will save taxpayers around $60,000 a year.
