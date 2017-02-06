W.Va. AG Urges Tenants to Know the Law in Light of Bed Bug Issues
Following an increase in consumer complaints regarding bed bugs in rental housing units, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges tenants to know state law when faced with a pest control problem. A letter from the Attorney General's Office to county health department officials outlined tenant's specific complaints, including infestations of bed bugs and being charged extermination fees whether or not the bed bugs originated in their unit.
