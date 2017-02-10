W.Va. AG Alerts Employers to Email Ph...

W.Va. AG Alerts Employers to Email Phishing Scam Targeting West Virginia

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alerted employers to an email phishing scam that has already targeted two entities in southern West Virginia. Staff members, in both instances, reportedly received fraudulent emails from an address similar to that of their chief supervisor.

