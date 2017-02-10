W.Va. AG Alerts Employers to Email Phishing Scam Targeting West Virginia
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alerted employers to an email phishing scam that has already targeted two entities in southern West Virginia. Staff members, in both instances, reportedly received fraudulent emails from an address similar to that of their chief supervisor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Dani Criner
|Wed
|Wvguy99
|1
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|Feb 7
|Aaron White
|4
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|Feb 6
|Aaron White
|38
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Feb 6
|SmartGovernmentMy...
|1
|Espinosa: Changes coming to schools
|Feb 5
|urr
|2
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Feb 4
|Fuckuwestvirginia...
|223
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC