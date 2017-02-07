Underground fires, toxins in unfunded...

Underground fires, toxins in unfunded cleanup of old mines

An underground coal mine fire burns beneath a sprawling hillside in West Virginia, the pale, acrid smoke rising from gashes in the scarred, muddy earth only a stone's throw from some houses. The fire, which may have started with arson, lightning or a forest fire, smoldered for several years before bursting into flames last July in rural Preston County.

