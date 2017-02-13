U.S. Senate approves 2 more of Presid...

U.S. Senate approves 2 more of President Trump's cabinet nominees

Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

The Senate confirmed Steven Mnuchin, President Donald Trump's pick to head the Treasury Department, in a vote mostly along party lines Monday night as Democrats criticized him as a Wall Street-friendly banker who breaks with Trump's promise to stand for American workers. The Senate voted 53-47, with all Republicans voting for him and all Democrats voting no except Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

