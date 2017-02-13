U.S. Senate approves 2 more of President Trump's cabinet nominees
The Senate confirmed Steven Mnuchin, President Donald Trump's pick to head the Treasury Department, in a vote mostly along party lines Monday night as Democrats criticized him as a Wall Street-friendly banker who breaks with Trump's promise to stand for American workers. The Senate voted 53-47, with all Republicans voting for him and all Democrats voting no except Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14)
|Mon
|Anchovy Phart
|74
|Does anyone know Dani Criner
|Feb 8
|Wvguy99
|1
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|Feb 7
|Aaron White
|4
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|Feb 6
|Aaron White
|38
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Feb 6
|SmartGovernmentMy...
|1
|Espinosa: Changes coming to schools
|Feb 5
|urr
|2
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Feb 4
|Fuckuwestvirginia...
|223
