TM Davy's 'Horses' Are Not What They Seem

Welcome to Closing Time , a new feature where Observer Arts alerts you to great shows you should catch before they're gone. "I could paint a horse's face and think of my mother and it would begin to feel like her," says TM Davy, reflecting on his strange and wonderful exhibition " Horses ," on view at 11R in New York through February 19. As its title pretty bluntly suggests, the show is composed solely of paintings featuring four-legged, lushly maned protagonists.

