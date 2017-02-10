TM Davy's 'Horses' Are Not What They Seem
Welcome to Closing Time , a new feature where Observer Arts alerts you to great shows you should catch before they're gone. "I could paint a horse's face and think of my mother and it would begin to feel like her," says TM Davy, reflecting on his strange and wonderful exhibition " Horses ," on view at 11R in New York through February 19. As its title pretty bluntly suggests, the show is composed solely of paintings featuring four-legged, lushly maned protagonists.
