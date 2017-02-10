TM Davy's 'Horses' Are Not What They ...

TM Davy's 'Horses' Are Not What They Seem

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The New York Observer

Welcome to Closing Time , a new feature where Observer Arts alerts you to great shows you should catch before they're gone. "I could paint a horse's face and think of my mother and it would begin to feel like her," says TM Davy, reflecting on his strange and wonderful exhibition " Horses ," on view at 11R in New York through February 19. As its title pretty bluntly suggests, the show is composed solely of paintings featuring four-legged, lushly maned protagonists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14) 9 hr Anchovy Phart 74
Does anyone know Dani Criner Feb 8 Wvguy99 1
News A long road ahead of us in West Virginia Feb 7 Aaron White 4
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) Feb 6 Aaron White 38
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Feb 6 SmartGovernmentMy... 1
News Espinosa: Changes coming to schools Feb 5 urr 2
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Feb 4 Fuckuwestvirginia... 223
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC