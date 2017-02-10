Tish Marcum appointed to Southerna s ...

Tish Marcum appointed to Southerna s board -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed Latisha "Tish" Marcum to the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Board of Governors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Wed Chester56 6
News Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14) Feb 13 Anchovy Phart 74
Does anyone know Dani Criner Feb 8 Wvguy99 1
News A long road ahead of us in West Virginia Feb 7 Aaron White 4
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) Feb 6 Aaron White 38
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Feb 6 SmartGovernmentMy... 1
News Espinosa: Changes coming to schools Feb 5 urr 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC