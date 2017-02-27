Stuff to do for Kids for February 28

Dr. Sherry Hetzel, curriculum coordinator for grades Pre-K to second grade, for Jefferson County Schools, has released the following information for kindergarten registration for the School Year 2017-18: Registration dates are as follows: To find out which school your child will attend, parents may contact the Jefferson County Schools' Transportation Department at 304-725-7664. When registering their children, parents should bring their child to the registration.

