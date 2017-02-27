Stuff to do for Kids for February 28
Dr. Sherry Hetzel, curriculum coordinator for grades Pre-K to second grade, for Jefferson County Schools, has released the following information for kindergarten registration for the School Year 2017-18: Registration dates are as follows: To find out which school your child will attend, parents may contact the Jefferson County Schools' Transportation Department at 304-725-7664. When registering their children, parents should bring their child to the registration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Tenrail
|19
|Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360
|Sun
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Feb 24
|OZZY304
|8
|Ashley arbogast
|Feb 22
|Annyomous
|1
|Huttonsville state pen
|Feb 18
|onio2238
|1
|Corey Hamler
|Feb 17
|SheistyIndividuals
|2
|Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14)
|Feb 13
|Anchovy Phart
|74
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC