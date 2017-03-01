Statement from Governor Justice on Mining Accident in Squire
Today, Governor Jim Justice released the following statement: "My heart is heavy with the sad news out of Squire. Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to join us in praying for the lost coal miner and his family.
