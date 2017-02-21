SMART529 sharp fee reductions -
West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue and The Hartford announced significant fee reductions to the SMART529 WV Direct Plan Wednesday, making it among the least expensive in the country. Investors with the SMART529 WV Direct Plan will see fee cuts that range from a 15 percent to 76 percent reduction, depending on the portfolio selected.
