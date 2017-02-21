Senate OKs change to 180-day rule

Senate OKs change to 180-day rule

A measure unanimously passed by the West Virginia Senate Wednesday would eliminate the state mandate that public school calendars contain 180 Senate Bill 242 passed the chamber with a 33-0 vote on Wednesday, and it is now on its way to the House of Delegates.

