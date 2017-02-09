Sen. Manchin says Trump open to Gang ...

Sen. Manchin says Trump open to Gang of 8 immigration bill

22 hrs ago

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the law enforcement at the Major Cities Chiefs Association Winter Conference in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2017. President Donald Trump told a group of U.S. senators Thursday that he is open to the Gang of Eight's immigration bill, according to Sen. Joe Manchin -- a position which, if true, could anger many of the conservatives and Trump supporters who backed him for his hardline stance on immigration issues.

