SDSU Wrestlers Roll at West Virginia 32-9
South Dakota State posted five consecutive bonus-point victories and went on to defeat West Virginia, 32-9, in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual Thursday night. The 16th-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 13-3 overall and 7-1 against Big 12 foes.
