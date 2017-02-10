SDSU Wrestlers Roll at West Virginia ...

SDSU Wrestlers Roll at West Virginia 32-9

16 hrs ago

South Dakota State posted five consecutive bonus-point victories and went on to defeat West Virginia, 32-9, in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual Thursday night. The 16th-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 13-3 overall and 7-1 against Big 12 foes.

