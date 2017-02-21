SCOTUS Hearing Arbitration Case Wednesday; Spotlight On State Cases
While the Supreme Court has put off hearing a more contentious arbitration case until the fall , tomorrow it will hear the nursing home arbitration case from Kentucky. I look forward to listening to the questions and trying to figure out why the Justices granted a review on the merits Instead of repeating my analysis of the Kentucky case, here are some recent state court arbitration cases of interest .
