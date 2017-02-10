Rep. Jenkins joins President Trump fo...

Rep. Jenkins joins President Trump for bill signing ceremony -

Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins joined President Trump Thursday as he signed into law legislation to protect thousands of West Virginia coal jobs.

