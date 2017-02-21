Rep. Jenkins joins President Trump for bill signing ceremony -
U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins joined President Trump Thursday as he signed into law legislation which could protect thousands of West Virginia coal jobs. President Trump signed H.J. Res 38, cosponsored by Rep. Jenkins, during a ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.
