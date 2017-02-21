RCBI teams with W.Va. Guard to expand economic opportunity
The Robert C. Byrd Institute has joined forces with the West Virginia Army National Guard on a new initiative to expand advanced technology for military programs and increase U.S. Department of Defense opportunities for state manufacturers. By helping diversify manufacturing opportunities and strengthen the region's industrial base, RCBI and the Guard hope to spur economic development, job creation and innovation in West Virginia.
