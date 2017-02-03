Public housing opens on Island Creek ...

Public housing opens on Island Creek - 4:15 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Logan Banner

The Mingo County Housing Authority held a ribbon cutting for The Island Creek Estates this week that marked the end of a five year project to rebuild public housing in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Thu pffft 4
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) Thu Charlie dont surf 35
News Increasing cigarette prices may be best way to ... (Feb '13) Jan 31 bestie 29
Coyote population in WV !! (Jun '07) Jan 31 bigdaddyboggs 148
Poll What should West Virginia do about Marijuana? (Feb '08) Jan 31 bestie 123
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Jan 31 bestie 4
News West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i... Jan 31 bestie 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC