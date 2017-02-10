Pomeroy bank expands into West Virginia
Farmers Bancshares, the parent company of Farmers Bank and Savings Co. in Pomeroy, has announced plans to expand operations into the Teays Valley area of Putnam County in West Virginia where a $4 million financial center is under construction on State Route 34 between Scott Depot and Hurricane.
