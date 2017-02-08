Officials, educators offer views on new Secretary of Education

State officials and professional educators offered up a wide range of views on the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education on Tuesday, with some expressing reservations about her professional background, while others praised her appointment saying she will be a staunch advocate for local school district control. President Donald Trump's nomination of DeVos to become his education secretary was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate on a close 12-11 party line vote in committee after a heated debate over her qualifications.

