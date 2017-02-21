Official warns of possible cuts to pr...

Official warns of possible cuts to program for disabled

51 min ago Read more: Washington Times

A top state official says a program that helps developmentally disabled West Virginians will face a 25 percent cut unless state lawmakers agree to Gov. Jim Justice's proposed budget and its tax increases. Media reports say Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch delivered the message at a Friday event in Huntington.

