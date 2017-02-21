Official Warns Of Possible Cuts To Program For Disabled
A program that helps developmentally disabled West Virginians will face a 25 percent cut unless state lawmakers agree to Gov. Jim Justice's proposed budget and its tax increases, a top state official said. Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch delivered the message at a Friday event in Huntington.
