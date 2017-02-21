New study shows West Virginia is the transgender capital of America
Have you ever wondered where the most people who think they're members of the opposite sex in America can be found, percentage-wise? Los Angeles? Manhattan? San Francisco? According to a new study , West Virginia leads the nation in boys who think they are girls . If we assume that the same applies to the adult population in the same proportions, that means that in West Virginia, nearly 1% of big, burly men going down into coal mines are wearing pantyhose and miniskirts under their overalls because they believe they are girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|OZZY304
|8
|Ashley arbogast
|Wed
|Annyomous
|1
|Huttonsville state pen
|Feb 18
|onio2238
|1
|Corey Hamler
|Feb 17
|SheistyIndividuals
|2
|Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14)
|Feb 13
|Anchovy Phart
|74
|Does anyone know Dani Criner
|Feb 8
|Wvguy99
|1
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|Feb 7
|Aaron White
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC