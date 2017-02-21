New study shows West Virginia is the ...

New study shows West Virginia is the transgender capital of America

18 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

Have you ever wondered where the most people who think they're members of the opposite sex in America can be found, percentage-wise? Los Angeles? Manhattan? San Francisco? According to a new study , West Virginia leads the nation in boys who think they are girls . If we assume that the same applies to the adult population in the same proportions, that means that in West Virginia, nearly 1% of big, burly men going down into coal mines are wearing pantyhose and miniskirts under their overalls because they believe they are girls.

