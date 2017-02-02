New state board members pick new president and VP; want to upend A through F
West Virginia's state school board has a new president and vice president, four new members and another still to come - plus the desire to upend the A through F school grading system the previous incarnation of the board put into place just last fall. This all happened at an emergency meeting called because previous board president Mike Green and vice president Lloyd Jackson resigned immediately Tuesday evening, indicating their ideas don't align with the vision of new Gov. Jim Justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|10 hr
|pffft
|4
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|Thu
|Charlie dont surf
|35
|Increasing cigarette prices may be best way to ... (Feb '13)
|Tue
|bestie
|29
|Coyote population in WV !! (Jun '07)
|Tue
|bigdaddyboggs
|148
|What should West Virginia do about Marijuana? (Feb '08)
|Jan 31
|bestie
|123
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Jan 31
|bestie
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|Jan 31
|bestie
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC