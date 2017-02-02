New state board members pick new pres...

New state board members pick new president and VP; want to upend A through F

West Virginia's state school board has a new president and vice president, four new members and another still to come - plus the desire to upend the A through F school grading system the previous incarnation of the board put into place just last fall. This all happened at an emergency meeting called because previous board president Mike Green and vice president Lloyd Jackson resigned immediately Tuesday evening, indicating their ideas don't align with the vision of new Gov. Jim Justice.

